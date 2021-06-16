Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 180,350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,441,000 after buying an additional 210,428 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.06. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

