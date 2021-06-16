Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.12 Million Stake in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 238.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $469.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.52. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 36.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

MCBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

