Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,058 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 205,146 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 366,326 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $64.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.