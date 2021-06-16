Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 204 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE PAG opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

