Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,934 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Preferred Bank worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.02. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

