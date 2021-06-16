Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 24,200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $881,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,515.05. 29,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,363.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,537.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,887 shares of company stock worth $161,125,449. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

