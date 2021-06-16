Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,028,158 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 4,114,251 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of FireEye worth $294,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in FireEye by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in FireEye by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 24.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FireEye by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

FireEye stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. 81,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,513. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

