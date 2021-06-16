Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 298.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Redfin were worth $161,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,494,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,778,000 after buying an additional 150,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $70,324,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Redfin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. Truist lifted their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.16. 28,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,352. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.69. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,472.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,864,668. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.