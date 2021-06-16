Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $207.45 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321,324 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.65% of D.R. Horton worth $207,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,800 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.18. 88,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

