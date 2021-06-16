Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $96.05 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 695.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,860,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998,365 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.40% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $96,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

EDU traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. 1,345,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,763,275. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.