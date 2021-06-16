Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,625,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,870,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,700,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. 54,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56.

STLA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stellantis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.