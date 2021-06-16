Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.26

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 7397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.25 million, a PE ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.