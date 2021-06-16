AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Down 5.3%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 3,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 315,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AlloVir currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -7.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.85.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $97,387.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,413,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 8,394.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,997,000 after buying an additional 899,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 642,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 6,076.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 490,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 826.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 250,039 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 13.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,179,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 140,054 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

