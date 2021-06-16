Alpha Coin (APC) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $10,211.14 and $8.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,568.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $599.70 or 0.01554895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00425545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00053484 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004066 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.