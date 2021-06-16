Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG traded down $33.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,486.81. 54,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,363.86. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,537.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $161,125,449. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

