Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 175,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,424.50. The company had a trading volume of 42,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,455.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,322.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

