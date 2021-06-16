Alphasimplex Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,419 BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,087.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTRS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,658. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.32.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

