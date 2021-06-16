Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in CMS Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $8,623,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.94.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

