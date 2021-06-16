Alphasimplex Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,422,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 711,123 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after buying an additional 497,334 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,830,000 after buying an additional 320,909 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 826,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 277,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. 4,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

