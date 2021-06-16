Alphasimplex Group LLC Takes $556,000 Position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Romeo Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 1,432.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 202,215 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,996,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

RMO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. 23,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,184,227. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Romeo Power, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

RMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Williams Financial Group cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Romeo Power Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.