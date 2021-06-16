Alphasimplex Group LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.38. 72,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,518. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

