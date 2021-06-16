Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Trading Down 7.8%

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 50,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 209,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25.

About Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International Holdings, Inc provides custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols in the United States. The company's products include extreme environmental chambers that provide the exact range of extreme temperatures, humidity, and oxygen levels; and altitude training controls.

