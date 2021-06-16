Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 153,098 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 153,098 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises 0.6% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Open Text worth $60,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Open Text by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. 15,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

