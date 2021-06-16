Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys 14,555 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 264.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $212,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

PINS traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,892,311. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,164.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,136 shares of company stock worth $50,754,806 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

