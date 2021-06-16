Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,612. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.19 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.95.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

