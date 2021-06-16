Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 21,903 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 194.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $197.10. 2,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.27. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

