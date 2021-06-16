Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 280.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,177 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.21% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

