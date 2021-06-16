Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $273.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amedisys ended the first quarter of 2021 on a mixed note with better-than-expected earnings and a revenue miss amid the post-pandemic recovery across the United States. Amedisys’ first-quarter revenues improved year over year led by an impressive performance by the company’s Hospice and Home Health division. The first-quarter growth demonstrated strong contribution from acquisitions like Asana and AseraCare. Expansion of both margins looks encouraging as well. The raised financial guidance for 2021 is indicative of the continuation of this bullish trend. Over the past year, Amedisys has outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, the year-over-year decline in Personal Care revenues as well as escalating costs and expenses are worrying. Reimbursement headwinds and stiff competition are other concerns.”

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.77.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $246.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $175.26 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.