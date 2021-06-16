American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post $193.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.00 million and the lowest is $185.30 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $185.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $897.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.60 million to $911.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $975.51 million, with estimates ranging from $957.10 million to $987.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,084,000 after acquiring an additional 257,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,206,000 after purchasing an additional 414,647 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after buying an additional 274,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.59. 532,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

