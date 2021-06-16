American Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $16,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.51. The company had a trading volume of 337,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,566. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

