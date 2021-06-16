American Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,060 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.6% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $30,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.67. 6,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.17. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $89.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

