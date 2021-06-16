American Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after buying an additional 711,282 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.72. 2,221,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,679,039. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

