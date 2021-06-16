American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $21,907,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 77.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of -706.24 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,759.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218,315 shares of company stock worth $102,599,521 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

