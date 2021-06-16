American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Down 37.4% in May

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the May 13th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,734,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Green stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 16,719,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,124,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. American Green has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About American Green

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

