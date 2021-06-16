American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Down 37.4% in May

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the May 13th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,734,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Green stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 16,719,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,124,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. American Green has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About American Green
See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.