AMLT (AMLT) Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. One AMLT coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMLT has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $13,270.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.33 or 0.00761584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00083190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.33 or 0.07755558 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.