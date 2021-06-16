AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

OTCMKTS POWW traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.85. AMMO has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Get AMMO alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.