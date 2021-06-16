Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 92.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,380 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NYSE AMRX opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

