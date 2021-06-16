Ampleforth 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.87 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 16th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $165.53 million and $6.87 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00060470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00771892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00083937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 242,653,886 coins and its circulating supply is 167,683,390 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

