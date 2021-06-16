Analysts Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.09). Aterian reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aterian.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Aterian from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aterian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 603,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,481. Aterian has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $474.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 4.26.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

