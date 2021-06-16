Analysts Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.07. Hologic reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hologic by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.46. 2,261,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05. Hologic has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

