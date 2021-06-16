Analysts Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post $37.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.26 million and the highest is $37.80 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $155.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.86 million to $155.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $153.09 million, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $159.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KINS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 53,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

