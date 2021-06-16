Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.57. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO stock remained flat at $$36.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,709. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 67.10%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.