Analysts Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce $168.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.80 million and the highest is $172.40 million. Renasant reported sales of $169.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $671.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $695.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $633.60 million, with estimates ranging from $612.70 million to $653.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNST. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. 176,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,247. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

