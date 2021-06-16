Analysts Expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AESE shares. Colliers Securities downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of AESE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 3,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

