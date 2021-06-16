Analysts Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report earnings of $2.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.63 to $15.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.10.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

