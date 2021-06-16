Analysts Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.45. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of ($1.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PENN. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 107,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,639. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 325.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 6elm Capital LP grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

