Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NYSE RPM traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $91.29. 364,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01. RPM International has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in RPM International by 66.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in RPM International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 277.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 65,065 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

