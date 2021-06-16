Analysts Expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of UpHealth stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. 14,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,136. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

