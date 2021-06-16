Analysts Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.79. Waste Connections reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

WCN opened at $122.15 on Friday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 143.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

