Analysts Set Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) PT at GBX 113.75

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MARS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Marston’s stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 91.20 ($1.19). 2,766,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £602.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

